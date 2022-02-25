Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $846.49 Million

Brokerages expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) will report $846.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $844.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $848.90 million. Ciena reported sales of $757.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $4.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.87.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average of $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $225,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ciena by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,085,000 after acquiring an additional 706,610 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,408,000 after acquiring an additional 523,743 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,125,000 after acquiring an additional 492,835 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

