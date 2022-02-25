Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Cigna by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.35.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $224.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

