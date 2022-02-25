Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Crake Asset Management LLP

Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 875,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,377 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for 9.6% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Crake Asset Management LLP owned 0.26% of Cigna worth $175,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CI opened at $224.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.35.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

