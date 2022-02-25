Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,232 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Cigna by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 53,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,750,000 after buying an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $224.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.73. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.35.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

