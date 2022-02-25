Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.24

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.24 and traded as high as C$13.58. Cineplex shares last traded at C$13.51, with a volume of 508,723 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGX. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised shares of Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.06.

Get Cineplex alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$855.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.