Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises about 1.8% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $15,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.8% in the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Shares of CTAS traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,908. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $321.39 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $398.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.30.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

