Cipher Mining (CIFR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 4th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $2.83 on Friday. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

