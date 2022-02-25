Cisco Systems (CSCO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2022 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/17/2022 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/17/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $64.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $61.00 to $66.00.

2/17/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $68.00.

2/14/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $64.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Cisco Systems is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cisco’s performance is benefiting from strength in its product portfolio, customer segments and momentum in product order growth. Strength in Webscale business and solid uptake of switching solutions, especially Catalyst 9000 and Meraki offerings, along with robust adoption of the company’s subscription-based offerings were tailwinds. The company is benefiting from healthy uptake of identity and access, advanced threat and unified threat management security solutions amid high growth in Internet traffic. The buyout of Acacia Communications bodes well for the long haul. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Management cautioned that component shortages and ongoing supply chain issues are expected to persist in the second half of fiscal 2022 and bump up costs. This is likely to dent revenues and margin expansion.”

1/20/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $69.00.

1/19/2022 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,961,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,070,738. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $236.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

