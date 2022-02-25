Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) to report $13.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.23 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $12.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $52.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.76 billion to $52.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $55.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.14 billion to $56.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $54.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $230.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

