Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,446,365 POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,446,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,813,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.71% of POINT Biopharma Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $7,690,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $17,610,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $5,684,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNT opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $16.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

