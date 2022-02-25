Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,783,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,334 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.15% of Forum Merger IV worth $17,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMIV. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,662,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,370,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,802,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,320,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,808,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Forum Merger IV stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.