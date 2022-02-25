Citadel Advisors LLC Has $18.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,043 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,173,000 after buying an additional 1,565,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 439.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,555,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,550,000 after buying an additional 1,267,634 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 740,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,030,000 after buying an additional 344,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 161.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 339,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 209,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 129,328.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after buying an additional 175,887 shares in the last quarter.

SHV opened at $110.29 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.23 and a fifty-two week high of $110.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.35 and a 200-day moving average of $110.42.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

