Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $18.72 Million in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,071,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,717,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,453.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9,146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $38.87.

