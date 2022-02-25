Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 85,663 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,663 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $18,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 22,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.064 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

