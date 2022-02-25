Citigroup Cuts Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Price Target to $30.00

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s current price.
ATHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CLSA reduced their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.
Shares of ATHM stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.39. Autohome has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $122.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.20.
About Autohome (Get Rating)
Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.
