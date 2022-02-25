Citigroup Cuts Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Price Target to $30.00

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s current price.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CLSA reduced their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.39. Autohome has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $122.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 17.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Autohome by 16.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,073,000 after acquiring an additional 62,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Autohome during the second quarter worth about $14,685,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 17.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

