Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,137 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its position in Citigroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $60.67 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.28.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

