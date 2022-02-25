City of London Group (LON:CIN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.99

City of London Group plc (LON:CIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 64.99 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.80). City of London Group shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.80), with a volume of 791 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £63.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95.

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

