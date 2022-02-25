CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 1,419 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.10% of Science Applications International worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,701,000 after acquiring an additional 125,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAIC traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.87. 2,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,353. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.25%.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

