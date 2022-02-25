CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 3.1% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.07. 62,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,512,837. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.58 and a 200 day moving average of $122.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $148.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

