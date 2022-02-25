CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 278.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 70,157 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 37,922 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 360,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 394,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 45,715 shares during the period. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 50,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.08.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 104,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,036.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded down $6.41 on Friday, reaching $29.58. 87,606,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,362,568. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

