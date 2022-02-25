CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 22,518 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for 1.3% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 45.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.45.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.09.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

