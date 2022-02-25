CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 8,178 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 368.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 530,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,256 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 96,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 350,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.05. The stock had a trading volume of 185,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,331,595. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

