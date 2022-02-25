CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,307 shares during the quarter. Global Water Resources comprises approximately 0.9% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 1.28% of Global Water Resources worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 65.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 333.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 10,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $161,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 27,500 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,553 shares of company stock worth $602,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWRS. TheStreet lowered Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Water Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $344.72 million, a PE ratio of 108.72, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.0246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.16%.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

