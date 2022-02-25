CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,820 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,225,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.96. The stock had a trading volume of 23,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,338,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

