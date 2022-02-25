CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $17.11 Million Stock Holdings in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,739,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,667 shares during the quarter. Quipt Home Medical accounts for 2.9% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 8.21% of Quipt Home Medical worth $17,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 47.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIPT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 131,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $29.12 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

QIPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. lifted their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

