CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.08% of Element Solutions worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 931.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.46.

NYSE ESI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.20. 6,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,447. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $26.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

