CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 393,827 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,845,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,827 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending accounts for 3.4% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 1.58% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $20,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $257,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,705 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,996. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 40.79%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

