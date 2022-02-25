CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 68,201 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,201 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.05% of AECOM worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in AECOM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AECOM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NYSE:ACM traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. AECOM has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.34.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

About AECOM (Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.