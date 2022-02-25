Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Shares Up 6.3%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleanaway Waste Management to a “buy” rating and set a $3.30 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. engages in the provision of total waste management, industrial, and environment services. It operates through the following segments: Solid Waste Services, Liquid Waste and Health Services, and Industrial Services and Waste Services. The Solid Waste Services segment includes commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for all types of solid waste stream and ownership and management of waste transfer stations and landfills.

