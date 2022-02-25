Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

CLNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CLNN opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. Clene has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David J. Matlin purchased 101,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 121,352 shares of company stock valued at $397,702. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clene by 2,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 1,123,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clene by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 96,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clene by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 493,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clene by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in Clene by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

