Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Up 6.9%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $20.74. 561,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 21,893,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 71,255 shares of company stock worth $1,420,049. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. State Street Corp raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 554,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after buying an additional 661,148 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $148,941,000 after acquiring an additional 839,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,621,000 after purchasing an additional 387,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.