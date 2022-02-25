Clive Crouch Sells 980 Shares of The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Stock

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Rating) insider Clive Crouch sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.57), for a total transaction of £6,174 ($8,396.57).

Shares of CCT opened at GBX 623 ($8.47) on Friday. The Character Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 435 ($5.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 720 ($9.79). The company has a market cap of £133.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 626.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 606.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The Character Group’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

About The Character Group (Get Rating)

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Peppa Pig, Goo Jit Zu, PokÃ©mon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer Â’n Sparkle, Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Laser Battle Hunters, PenSilly, Gotta' Go Flamingo, Treasure X , My Baby Tumbles, Project X, Tap It, and flipside brands.

