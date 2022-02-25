CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Tops $0.26

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $1,170.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012577 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008062 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,769,117 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

