Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) shares fell 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $101.90 and last traded at $102.01. 29,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,423,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.98.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.04, for a total transaction of $3,140,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 626,197 shares of company stock worth $76,355,719. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Cloudflare by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 117.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 76,387 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $685,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $10,431,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

