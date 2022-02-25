Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) PT Lowered to $2.50 at SVB Leerink

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $3.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

Shares of Clover Health Investments stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

