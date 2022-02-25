Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.50. The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.33. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 246,487 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,351,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after buying an additional 1,865,164 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 155,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.