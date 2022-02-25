Clunet R. Lewis Sells 500 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE SUI traded up $4.23 on Friday, reaching $184.66. The company had a trading volume of 619,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.55 and its 200 day moving average is $195.75. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.43.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.