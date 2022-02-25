CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Bought by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Gryphon International Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,508. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.94.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is -73.60%.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.88.

CMC Materials Profile (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.