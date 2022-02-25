CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Hilda Harris Piell Sells 1,500 Shares

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $351,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CME Group stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $238.65. The stock had a trading volume of 68,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,172. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.95 and a 200 day moving average of $217.21. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in CME Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after buying an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CME Group by 88,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,094,000 after buying an additional 1,456,347 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CME Group by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,679,000 after purchasing an additional 607,799 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.07.
About CME Group (Get Rating)
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
