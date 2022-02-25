Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $482.38 and last traded at $482.38. 684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 34,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $445.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $582.50 and its 200-day moving average is $491.51. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.62 by ($0.86). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

