Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) CEO Purchases $22,000.00 in Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) CEO Mitchell J. Krebs bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $22,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,980,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,202. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 1.71. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,273,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,071,000 after purchasing an additional 48,607 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,755,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

