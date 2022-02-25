Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) CFO Acquires $42,500.00 in Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,980,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,202. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $9,838,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after buying an additional 1,782,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,884,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 420.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,793,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after buying an additional 1,449,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,539,000 after buying an additional 1,284,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

