Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend by 36.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Cohen & Steers has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

CNS traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.77. The company had a trading volume of 87,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.33. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $101.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $159.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.13 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 87.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $9,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.