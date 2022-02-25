Coin98 Price Tops $1.31 on Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $243.24 million and approximately $44.81 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00003376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006881 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

