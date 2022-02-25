Coin98 Price Tops $1.40 on Major Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Coin98 has a total market cap of $258.25 million and $41.95 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00003548 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Splintershards (SPS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006965 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

