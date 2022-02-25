Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Sells $80,188.11 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $80,188.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. 1,342,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,031. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 385.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Colfax by 986.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Colfax by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

