Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Sells $64,125.39 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $64,125.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shyam Kambeyanda also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 14th, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,031. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $180,162,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Colfax by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,943,000 after buying an additional 2,841,927 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $81,597,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Colfax by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after buying an additional 881,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,140,000 after buying an additional 762,210 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.