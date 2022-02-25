Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Sells $64,125.39 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $64,125.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shyam Kambeyanda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,031. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $180,162,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Colfax by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,943,000 after buying an additional 2,841,927 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $81,597,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Colfax by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after buying an additional 881,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colfax by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,140,000 after buying an additional 762,210 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

