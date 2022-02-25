Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $984.08 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) will announce $984.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $944.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Colfax posted sales of $879.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $4.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CFX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

CFX opened at $42.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $54.67.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Colfax by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Colfax by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 55,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Colfax by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 123,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 83,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Colfax by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

