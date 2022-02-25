Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,132 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $25,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

