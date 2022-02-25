Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Down to $21.40

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.40, but opened at $20.13. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 4,893 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $13,464,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after buying an additional 248,132 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 214,900 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 167.6% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 284,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 177,996 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.